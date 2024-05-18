Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $1,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Nordson by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 791,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,534,000 after acquiring an additional 275,240 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Nordson by 24,445.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 158,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,951,000 after purchasing an additional 158,162 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Nordson by 9.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,391,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $310,534,000 after buying an additional 117,337 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 1,960.1% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 98,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,049,000 after purchasing an additional 94,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 4.1% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,235,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $498,992,000 after purchasing an additional 88,095 shares during the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordson Stock Performance

Nordson stock opened at $271.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.19. Nordson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $208.90 and a fifty-two week high of $279.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $267.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $255.51. The company has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.77, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.18. Nordson had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The company had revenue of $633.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 10.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NDSN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Nordson in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nordson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.00.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

