Northland Capmk Comments on SoundThinking, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:SSTI)

SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI – Free Report) – Analysts at Northland Capmk reduced their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of SoundThinking in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 15th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Latimore now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.01). The consensus estimate for SoundThinking’s current full-year earnings is ($0.19) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for SoundThinking’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS.

SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.15). SoundThinking had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $25.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SSTI. William Blair cut SoundThinking from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on SoundThinking from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of SoundThinking in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of SoundThinking from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

SoundThinking Stock Performance

SoundThinking stock opened at $14.35 on Friday. SoundThinking has a fifty-two week low of $12.98 and a fifty-two week high of $27.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.02. The company has a market capitalization of $183.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.84 and a beta of 1.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoundThinking

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in SoundThinking by 5.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SoundThinking by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 126,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after buying an additional 17,549 shares during the period. Mainsail Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoundThinking during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,646,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in SoundThinking by 1.5% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,315,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,538,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in SoundThinking by 12.6% in the third quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 667,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,948,000 after acquiring an additional 74,521 shares during the period. 60.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at SoundThinking

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 2,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total value of $33,398.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 543,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,930,131.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 3,296 shares of company stock worth $54,459 in the last ninety days. 7.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SoundThinking Company Profile

SoundThinking, Inc, a public safety technology company that provides transformative solutions and strategic advisory services for law enforcement and civic leadership. Its SafetySmart Platform, an integrated suite of data-driven tools that enable law enforcement and community violence prevention and health organizations to be efficient in public safety outcomes.

