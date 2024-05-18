NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE) PT Raised to $52.00 at Mizuho

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Mizuho from $51.00 to $52.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 1.07% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NWE. Guggenheim raised NorthWestern Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on NorthWestern Energy Group from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NorthWestern Energy Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.86.

Shares of NYSE NWE opened at $52.56 on Thursday. NorthWestern Energy Group has a 12-month low of $45.97 and a 12-month high of $59.59. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.82.

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.30). NorthWestern Energy Group had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $475.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that NorthWestern Energy Group will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at NorthWestern Energy Group

In other NorthWestern Energy Group news, VP John D. Hines sold 1,565 shares of NorthWestern Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total value of $80,049.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,794 shares in the company, valued at $1,677,413.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP John D. Hines sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total value of $80,049.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,677,413.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Bobbi L. Schroeppel sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $68,512.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,614,560.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,602 shares of company stock valued at $183,805 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NorthWestern Energy Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in the third quarter worth $36,513,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NorthWestern Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,257,000. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,168,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,341,000 after purchasing an additional 562,548 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 188.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 335,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,080,000 after purchasing an additional 219,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 5.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,816,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,402,000 after purchasing an additional 211,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Energy Group Company Profile

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

