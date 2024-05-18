NOV Inc. (NOV) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 16th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This is a positive change from NOV’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

NOV has increased its dividend payment by an average of 58.7% annually over the last three years.

NOV Stock Performance

Shares of NOV stock opened at $19.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.74. NOV has a 1-year low of $14.05 and a 1-year high of $21.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. NOV had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NOV will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOV has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen cut their target price on NOV from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on NOV from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of NOV in a research report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of NOV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of NOV in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at NOV

In other NOV news, CAO Christy Lynn Novak sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $61,005.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 114,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,990,715.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

NOV Company Profile

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

Featured Articles

