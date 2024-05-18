Nutrien (TSE:NTR) Lowered to Strong Sell at Mizuho

Nutrien (TSE:NTR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Mizuho from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Nutrien from C$75.00 to C$70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$68.25.

Nutrien Price Performance

Nutrien stock opened at C$78.58 on Friday. Nutrien has a 52 week low of C$64.89 and a 52 week high of C$92.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$38.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$73.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$72.82.

Nutrien (TSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.97 by C($0.47). Nutrien had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of C$7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.10 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nutrien will post 5.6844584 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nutrien news, Senior Officer Andrew Kelemen acquired 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$71.51 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,604.00. In related news, Senior Officer Andrew Kelemen bought 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$71.51 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,604.00. Also, Director Robert Kirkpatrick sold 7,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.14, for a total transaction of C$388,825.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 566 shares in the company, valued at C$30,077.24. In the last three months, insiders have bought 1,530 shares of company stock worth $109,899. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

