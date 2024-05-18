Nutrien (TSE:NTR) Lowered to Strong Sell at Mizuho

Nutrien (TSE:NTR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Mizuho from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Nutrien from C$75.00 to C$70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$68.25.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NTR
Nutrien Price Performance
Nutrien (TSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.97 by C($0.47). Nutrien had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of C$7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.10 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nutrien will post 5.6844584 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Nutrien news, Senior Officer Andrew Kelemen acquired 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$71.51 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,604.00. In related news, Senior Officer Andrew Kelemen bought 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$71.51 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,604.00. Also, Director Robert Kirkpatrick sold 7,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.14, for a total transaction of C$388,825.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 566 shares in the company, valued at C$30,077.24. In the last three months, insiders have bought 1,530 shares of company stock worth $109,899. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.
Nutrien Company Profile
Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Nutrien
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Take-Two Interactive Software Offers 2nd Chance for Investors
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Deere & Company’s Q2 Report: Strong Revenue, Cautious Outlook
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Analysts Still Want Double-Digit Upside Out of Applied Materials
Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.