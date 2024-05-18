Nuvectra (OTCMKTS:NVTRQ) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.02

Shares of Nuvectra Corp (OTCMKTS:NVTRQ – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and traded as low as $0.02. Nuvectra shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 382,600 shares traded.
Nuvectra Stock Down 25.0 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average of $0.01.
About Nuvectra
Nuvectra Corporation, a neurostimulation medical device company, develops and commercializes neurostimulation technology platform for the treatment of various disorders in neuroscience and clinical markets. The company offers Algovita, a spinal cord stimulation system for the treatment of chronic intractable pain of the trunk and limbs.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Nuvectra
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Take-Two Interactive Software Offers 2nd Chance for Investors
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Deere & Company’s Q2 Report: Strong Revenue, Cautious Outlook
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Analysts Still Want Double-Digit Upside Out of Applied Materials
Receive News & Ratings for Nuvectra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvectra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.