NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC grew its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,130 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 2.3% of Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth $30,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 139.5% in the 4th quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $924.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $882.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $683.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 77.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.75. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $298.06 and a 52-week high of $974.00.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.34%.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total transaction of $7,975,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,124,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,933,663.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total value of $120,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,931,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total transaction of $7,975,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,124,583 shares in the company, valued at $896,933,663.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,278 shares of company stock valued at $52,689,898 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVDA. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $911.00 to $1,177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday. UBS Group increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $1,050.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $966.55.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

