NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) & Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO) Financial Contrast

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) and Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.5% of NXP Semiconductors shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.7% of Tigo Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of NXP Semiconductors shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.3% of Tigo Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for NXP Semiconductors and Tigo Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NXP Semiconductors 1 7 13 0 2.57 Tigo Energy 0 2 3 0 2.60

Earnings and Valuation

NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus price target of $263.00, suggesting a potential downside of 1.76%. Tigo Energy has a consensus price target of $6.88, suggesting a potential upside of 513.84%. Given Tigo Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Tigo Energy is more favorable than NXP Semiconductors.

This table compares NXP Semiconductors and Tigo Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NXP Semiconductors $13.28 billion 5.16 $2.80 billion $10.83 24.72 Tigo Energy $145.23 million 0.47 -$980,000.00 ($1.55) -0.72

NXP Semiconductors has higher revenue and earnings than Tigo Energy. Tigo Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NXP Semiconductors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares NXP Semiconductors and Tigo Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NXP Semiconductors 21.24% 37.65% 13.71% Tigo Energy -18.48% -61.94% -24.06%

Volatility and Risk

NXP Semiconductors has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tigo Energy has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NXP Semiconductors beats Tigo Energy on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NXP Semiconductors

(Get Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors. Its products are used in various applications, including automotive, industrial and Internet of Things, mobile, and communication infrastructure. The company markets its products to various original equipment manufacturers, contract manufacturers, and distributors. It operates in China, the Netherlands, the United States, Singapore, Germany, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, and internationally. N.V. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands.

About Tigo Energy

(Get Free Report)

Tigo Energy, Inc. provides solar and energy storage solutions for the solar industry. It offers module level power electronics (MLPEs) to maximize the energy output of individual solar modules. The company also provides GO Energy Storage Systems that provide solar energy storage management capabilities; and Energy Intelligence (EI) platform, which provides monitoring and energy demand forecasting capabilities. In addition, it offers GO Battery that provides energy resilience in the event of a grid outage and optimizes energy consumption based on rate plans for home energy needs; GO Inverter, which offers energy conversion for home consumption or export to the grid; GO Link/Automatic Transfer Switch (ATS), a component for battery backup of on-grid systems; and GO Electric Vehicle (EV) Charger to reduce transportation costs. The company serves residential, commercial, and utility sectors through distributors and solar installers in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific regions. Tigo Energy, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.