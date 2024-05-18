Octopus Titan VCT (LON:OTV2) Sets New 12-Month Low at $57.50

Octopus Titan VCT (LON:OTV2 – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 57.50 ($0.72) and last traded at GBX 57.50 ($0.72), with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 57.50 ($0.72).

Octopus Titan VCT Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £885.50 million, a P/E ratio of -302.63 and a beta of -0.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 59.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 62.78.

Octopus Titan VCT Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a GBX 1.90 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 3.02%. Octopus Titan VCT’s payout ratio is currently -2,105.26%.

About Octopus Titan VCT

Octopus Titan VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in early stage startups, early venture, mid venture, late venture and expansion investments. It invests in companies that are not listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. The fund seeks to invest in environmental, technology, media, telecoms, consumer lifestyle and wellbeing sectors.

