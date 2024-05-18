OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) Major Shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management Sells 5,124 Shares

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 5,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total transaction of $123,795.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $893,050.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Eagle Point Credit Management also recently made the following trade(s):

Get OFS Credit alerts:

On Monday, May 13th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 707 shares of OFS Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total value of $16,466.03.

On Tuesday, May 7th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 1,305 shares of OFS Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total value of $30,328.20.

On Tuesday, April 16th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 74 shares of OFS Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total value of $1,787.84.

On Wednesday, April 10th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 17 shares of OFS Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total transaction of $410.72.

On Wednesday, March 27th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 63 shares of OFS Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total transaction of $1,519.56.

On Thursday, March 21st, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 1 shares of OFS Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total transaction of $24.12.

On Friday, March 15th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 6 shares of OFS Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total value of $144.72.

On Wednesday, March 13th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 11 shares of OFS Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total value of $265.10.

On Thursday, March 7th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 100 shares of OFS Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total transaction of $2,403.00.

OFS Credit Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of OFS Credit stock opened at $7.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.14 and a 200-day moving average of $6.82. OFS Credit Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.47 and a 52-week high of $10.15.

OFS Credit Announces Dividend

OFS Credit ( NASDAQ:OCCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.44 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that OFS Credit Company, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.62%. OFS Credit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -240.00%.

Institutional Trading of OFS Credit

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of OFS Credit by 83.6% in the third quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 881,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,248,000 after buying an additional 401,164 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in OFS Credit in the 4th quarter worth $992,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of OFS Credit by 596.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 136,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 116,525 shares during the period. Choreo LLC bought a new position in shares of OFS Credit during the first quarter valued at about $738,000. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OFS Credit during the fourth quarter worth about $264,000. Institutional investors own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

About OFS Credit

(Get Free Report)

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OFS Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFS Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.