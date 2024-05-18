Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Holdings Cut by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 483,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 33,793 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.44% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $196,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the third quarter worth $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 135.7% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $183.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $209.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.77. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $147.90 and a fifty-two week high of $227.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.07.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 30.12%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ODFL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $241.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Baird R W raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.08.

In other news, Director John D. Kasarda sold 15,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.08, for a total value of $3,524,819.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,993,355.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

