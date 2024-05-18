OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

OCX has been the topic of several other reports. Benchmark reissued a “speculative buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of OncoCyte in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of OncoCyte in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.25 price target on shares of OncoCyte in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.06.

Get OncoCyte alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on OncoCyte

OncoCyte Trading Down 4.6 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NASDAQ OCX opened at $2.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.03. OncoCyte has a 12-month low of $2.08 and a 12-month high of $5.40.

In other news, Director Andrew Arno purchased 33,898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.95 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.10. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 69,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,709.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. bought 2,420,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.92 per share, with a total value of $7,066,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,929,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,392,872.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew Arno purchased 33,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.95 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.10. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 69,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,709.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 2,457,288 shares of company stock valued at $7,176,400 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

OncoCyte Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, research, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early-stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OncoCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.