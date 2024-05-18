OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $4.25 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 45.05% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on OCX. Benchmark reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of OncoCyte in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of OncoCyte in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OncoCyte in a research report on Sunday, May 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.06.

Get OncoCyte alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on OCX

OncoCyte Stock Down 4.6 %

Insider Activity

OCX stock opened at $2.93 on Thursday. OncoCyte has a 12 month low of $2.08 and a 12 month high of $5.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.82 and its 200 day moving average is $3.03.

In other news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. acquired 2,420,000 shares of OncoCyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.92 per share, for a total transaction of $7,066,400.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,929,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,392,872.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Andrew Arno bought 33,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.95 per share, with a total value of $99,999.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,054 shares in the company, valued at $203,709.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. acquired 2,420,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.92 per share, for a total transaction of $7,066,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,929,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,392,872.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 2,457,288 shares of company stock worth $7,176,400. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

OncoCyte Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, research, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early-stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OncoCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.