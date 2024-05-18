OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,921,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,106 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in OneMain were worth $143,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMF. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of OneMain in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in OneMain in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in OneMain by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in OneMain in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneMain during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at OneMain

In related news, COO Micah R. Conrad sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.63, for a total value of $379,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 119,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,051,550.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total value of $976,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 451,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,183,281. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Micah R. Conrad sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.63, for a total value of $379,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 119,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,051,550.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens reduced their target price on OneMain from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on OneMain from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JMP Securities boosted their target price on OneMain from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on OneMain from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on OneMain from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.62.

OneMain Trading Up 0.2 %

OneMain stock opened at $50.00 on Friday. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.00 and a twelve month high of $53.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.63.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $907.93 million. OneMain had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 13.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. Equities analysts predict that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

OneMain Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.32%. This is an increase from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is 81.09%.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

