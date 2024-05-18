OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Loop Capital raised their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $17.00. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. OneSpaWorld traded as high as $15.18 and last traded at $14.89, with a volume of 95868 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.94.

Insider Transactions at OneSpaWorld

In other OneSpaWorld news, insider Susan Reardon Bonner sold 12,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total value of $188,633.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 308,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,585,673.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other OneSpaWorld news, Director Maryam Banikarim sold 6,411 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total value of $83,791.77. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $990,248.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Susan Reardon Bonner sold 12,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total value of $188,633.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 308,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,585,673.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,642 shares of company stock worth $917,402. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Get OneSpaWorld alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OneSpaWorld

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OSW. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in OneSpaWorld in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 6,447 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld during the third quarter worth $130,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in OneSpaWorld by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Olympiad Research LP acquired a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OneSpaWorld Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.30 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $211.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.98 million. OneSpaWorld had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 4.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About OneSpaWorld

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

Featured Articles

