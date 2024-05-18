OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) EVP James P. Coyle Sells 6,000 Shares

OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Free Report) EVP James P. Coyle sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total transaction of $108,540.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,079.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

OPENLANE Stock Performance

KAR stock opened at $17.61 on Friday. OPENLANE, Inc. has a one year low of $12.86 and a one year high of $18.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Get OPENLANE alerts:

OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). OPENLANE had a positive return on equity of 8.53% and a negative net margin of 9.04%. The business had revenue of $416.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.19 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. OPENLANE’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that OPENLANE, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of OPENLANE

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KAR. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of OPENLANE by 3.0% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,532 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in OPENLANE by 32.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,370 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in OPENLANE by 51.5% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,443 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of OPENLANE by 12.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of OPENLANE in the third quarter valued at $944,000. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KAR shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on OPENLANE from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America upgraded OPENLANE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of OPENLANE in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on KAR

OPENLANE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OPENLANE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital marketplace for used vehicles, which connects sellers and buyers in North America, Europe, the Philippines, and Uruguay. The company operates through two segments, Marketplace and Finance. The Marketplace segment offers digital marketplace services for buying and selling used vehicles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OPENLANE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPENLANE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.