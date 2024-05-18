OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) EVP James P. Coyle Sells 6,000 Shares

OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Free Report) EVP James P. Coyle sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total transaction of $108,540.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,079.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
OPENLANE Stock Performance
KAR stock opened at $17.61 on Friday. OPENLANE, Inc. has a one year low of $12.86 and a one year high of $18.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). OPENLANE had a positive return on equity of 8.53% and a negative net margin of 9.04%. The business had revenue of $416.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.19 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. OPENLANE’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that OPENLANE, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of OPENLANE
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KAR shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on OPENLANE from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America upgraded OPENLANE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of OPENLANE in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.60.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on KAR
OPENLANE Company Profile
OPENLANE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital marketplace for used vehicles, which connects sellers and buyers in North America, Europe, the Philippines, and Uruguay. The company operates through two segments, Marketplace and Finance. The Marketplace segment offers digital marketplace services for buying and selling used vehicles.
Read More
