Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA) Receives C$6.44 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$6.44.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OLA. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Orla Mining from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised their price target on Orla Mining from C$6.75 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities decreased their price target on Orla Mining from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Desjardins raised their price target on Orla Mining from C$6.75 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of OLA opened at C$5.95 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.68. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.78. Orla Mining has a 12 month low of C$3.53 and a 12 month high of C$6.52. The company has a market cap of C$1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.58 and a beta of 1.60.

Orla Mining (TSE:OLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$85.70 million for the quarter. Orla Mining had a negative return on equity of 6.77% and a negative net margin of 11.56%. Research analysts anticipate that Orla Mining will post 0.1922246 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Timothy Quentin Haldane sold 25,000 shares of Orla Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.97, for a total transaction of C$124,362.50. In related news, Senior Officer John Andrew Cormier sold 5,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.05, for a total value of C$27,931.55. Also, Director Timothy Quentin Haldane sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.97, for a total transaction of C$124,362.50. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,735 shares of company stock valued at $158,170. Corporate insiders own 34.88% of the company’s stock.

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 15,000 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama; and the South Railroad project consisting of an area of 21,000 hectares located in Elko, Nevada.

