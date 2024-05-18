Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $9.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 185.71% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Ovid Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Ovid Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Ovid Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ovid Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.08.

NASDAQ OVID opened at $3.15 on Thursday. Ovid Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.57 and a 1-year high of $4.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.07 and a 200-day moving average of $3.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 10.47 and a quick ratio of 9.55.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. Ovid Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 10,691.14% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. Research analysts expect that Ovid Therapeutics will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeremy M. Levin bought 18,248 shares of Ovid Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $50,364.48. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,616,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,982,133.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Ovid Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Ovid Therapeutics by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 32,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 13,756 shares in the last quarter. 72.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of impactful medicines for patients and families with epilepsies and seizure-related neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing soticlestat, a novel cholesterol 24 hydroxylase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the potential treatment of patients with resistant epilepsies; OV329, a GABA aminotransferase inhibitor which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with tuberous sclerosis complex and infantile spasms; and OV350, a small molecule direct activator of the KCC2 transporter, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treating epilepsies.

