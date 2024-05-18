Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLCM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14 on June 28th

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.1406 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This is an increase from Oxford Lane Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.
Oxford Lane Capital Stock Up 0.0 %
Oxford Lane Capital stock opened at $24.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.00 and its 200 day moving average is $24.95. Oxford Lane Capital has a one year low of $24.27 and a one year high of $25.30.
About Oxford Lane Capital
