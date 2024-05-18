Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLCM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14 on June 28th

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.1406 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This is an increase from Oxford Lane Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

Oxford Lane Capital Stock Up 0.0 %

Oxford Lane Capital stock opened at $24.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.00 and its 200 day moving average is $24.95. Oxford Lane Capital has a one year low of $24.27 and a one year high of $25.30.

About Oxford Lane Capital

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

