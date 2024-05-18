Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLCN) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 17th

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.1484 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. This is a boost from Oxford Lane Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.
Oxford Lane Capital Price Performance
Shares of Oxford Lane Capital stock opened at $23.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.56 and a 200-day moving average of $23.46. Oxford Lane Capital has a 1-year low of $22.11 and a 1-year high of $24.30.
About Oxford Lane Capital
