Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLCO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 on July 31st

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th.

Oxford Lane Capital Stock Performance

Oxford Lane Capital stock opened at $22.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.20 and a 200-day moving average of $22.01. Oxford Lane Capital has a one year low of $20.70 and a one year high of $22.66.

Get Oxford Lane Capital alerts:

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Lane Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Lane Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.