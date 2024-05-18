Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLCO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 on July 31st

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th.
Oxford Lane Capital Stock Performance
Oxford Lane Capital stock opened at $22.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.20 and a 200-day moving average of $22.01. Oxford Lane Capital has a one year low of $20.70 and a one year high of $22.66.
Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Oxford Lane Capital
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/13 – 5/17
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Take-Two Interactive Software Offers 2nd Chance for Investors
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Deere & Company’s Q2 Report: Strong Revenue, Cautious Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Lane Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Lane Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.