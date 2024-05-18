Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) Upgraded to Sell by StockNews.com

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PPBI. TheStreet lowered Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down from $29.00) on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.33.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PPBI opened at $23.82 on Friday. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.86 and a 1 year high of $30.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 183.24 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.73 and its 200 day moving average is $24.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 24.75%. The business had revenue of $239.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Lori R. Wright sold 4,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total value of $110,118.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,399.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Lori R. Wright sold 4,668 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total value of $110,118.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,399.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Barbara Polsky bought 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.92 per share, with a total value of $28,704.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,007.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPBI. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, which includes checking, money market, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate owner and non-owner-occupied, multifamily, construction and land, franchise real estate secured, and small business administration (SBA); revolving lines of credit, term loans, seasonal loans, and loans secured by liquid collateral; one-to-four family and home equity lines of credit loans; and small balance personal unsecured loans and savings account secured loans.

See Also

