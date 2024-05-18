PACS Group, Inc.’s (NYSE:PACS) Quiet Period Set To Expire on May 21st

PACS Group’s (NYSE:PACS – Get Free Report) quiet period will expire on Tuesday, May 21st. PACS Group had issued 21,428,572 shares in its initial public offering on April 11th. The total size of the offering was $450,000,012 based on an initial share price of $21.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of PACS Group in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of PACS Group from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of PACS Group in a research note on Monday, May 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of PACS Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of PACS Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, PACS Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Get PACS Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on PACS

PACS Group Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of PACS opened at $28.21 on Friday. PACS Group has a one year low of $22.61 and a one year high of $28.95.

In related news, CEO Jason Hulse Murray sold 1,607,142 shares of PACS Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $33,749,982.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,754,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,317,845,571. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

PACS Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PACS Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates skilled nursing facilities and assisted living facilities in the United States. The company also provides senior care and independent facilities. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of health care-related properties. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Farmington, Utah.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PACS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.