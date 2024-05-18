PainReform (NASDAQ:PRFX) Posts Earnings Results

PainReform (NASDAQ:PRFX – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($2.72) EPS for the quarter, reports.

PainReform Trading Up 5.7 %

PRFX opened at $0.85 on Friday. PainReform has a twelve month low of $0.69 and a twelve month high of $26.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.31 and a 200-day moving average of $1.95.

Institutional Trading of PainReform

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PainReform stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 10.90% of PainReform at the end of the most recent reporting period. 37.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PainReform

PainReform Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the reformulation of established therapeutics and provides an extended period of post-surgical pain relief in Israel. It develops PRF-110, a viscous clear oil-based solution that is instilled directly into the surgical wound to provide localized and extended post-operative analgesia, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for pain treatment of patients undergoing bunionectomy and second trial for pain treatment of hernia repair operations.

