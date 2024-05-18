Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.25 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.22. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 36.58% and a net margin of 30.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. On average, analysts expect Palo Alto Networks to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of PANW stock opened at $317.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.66, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $287.39 and a 200 day moving average of $297.25. Palo Alto Networks has a 52 week low of $186.75 and a 52 week high of $380.84.
Several brokerages have commented on PANW. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $363.00 to $337.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $378.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.85.
Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.
