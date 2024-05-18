Pan African Resources (LON:PAF) Sets New 1-Year High at $26.25

Pan African Resources PLC (LON:PAF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 26.25 ($0.33) and last traded at GBX 26.05 ($0.33), with a volume of 1017093 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 25.90 ($0.33).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 25 ($0.31) price objective on shares of Pan African Resources in a research report on Monday, February 5th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 23.22 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 19.15. The firm has a market capitalization of £504 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 875.00, a PEG ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.41, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Pan African Resources PLC engages in the mining, extraction, production, and sale of gold in South Africa. The company's flagship projects include the Barberton Mines that consists of three underground mines, including Fairview, Sheba, and Consort located in the Barberton Greenstone Belt; and Elikhulu tailings retreatment plant in Southern Africa.

