Paragon Shipping (OTCMKTS:PRGNF) versus Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) Head-To-Head Review

Paragon Shipping (OTCMKTS:PRGNF – Get Free Report) and Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Paragon Shipping has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Performance Shipping has a beta of -0.31, meaning that its share price is 131% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Paragon Shipping and Performance Shipping, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paragon Shipping 0 0 0 0 N/A Performance Shipping 0 0 1 0 3.00

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Paragon Shipping and Performance Shipping’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paragon Shipping N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Performance Shipping $108.94 million 0.24 $69.41 million $1.91 1.13

Performance Shipping has higher revenue and earnings than Paragon Shipping.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

19.9% of Performance Shipping shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Performance Shipping shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Paragon Shipping and Performance Shipping’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paragon Shipping N/A N/A N/A Performance Shipping 63.28% 33.48% 21.75%

Summary

Performance Shipping beats Paragon Shipping on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Paragon Shipping

Paragon Shipping Inc. provides shipping transportation services worldwide. It engages in the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials. Paragon Shipping Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Voula, Greece.

About Performance Shipping

Performance Shipping Inc. provides shipping transportation services through its tanker vessels worldwide. As of December 31, 2022, its fleet consisted of eight Aframax tanker vessels with a combined carrying capacity of 851,825 DWT. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Athens, Greece.

