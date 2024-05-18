Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Purchased by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PH. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 11,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,221,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 476.0% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 7,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,670,000 after acquiring an additional 6,583 shares during the period. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,771,000. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PH stock opened at $545.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $548.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $494.94. The company has a market cap of $70.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.51. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $319.14 and a 12-month high of $570.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $6.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.10 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 13.95%. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.73%.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total transaction of $306,872.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,137 shares in the company, valued at $609,989.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total value of $306,872.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,989.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total transaction of $592,209.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,305,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PH has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $505.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $550.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $560.20.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

