Patrick McMahon Acquires 71 Shares of C&C Group plc (LON:CCR) Stock

C&C Group plc (LON:CCR – Get Free Report) insider Patrick McMahon bought 71 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 173 ($2.17) per share, with a total value of £122.83 ($154.27).

Patrick McMahon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 15th, Patrick McMahon bought 74 shares of C&C Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 117 ($1.47) per share, with a total value of GBX 8,658 ($108.74).

On Friday, March 15th, Patrick McMahon bought 79 shares of C&C Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 154 ($1.93) per share, with a total value of £121.66 ($152.80).

C&C Group Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of CCR stock opened at GBX 176.60 ($2.22) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 773.40 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 564.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.55. The stock has a market cap of £687.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,943.33, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.26. C&C Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 120.40 ($1.51) and a twelve month high of GBX 176.80 ($2.22).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of C&C Group in a report on Thursday, April 4th.

About C&C Group

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes beer, cider, wine, spirits, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, Magners, Orchard Pig, Heverlee, 5 Lamps, Fête, Blackthorn, Seven Summits, Dowd's Lane, Chaplin & Cork's, Celedonia Best, and Addlestones brand name.

