Paul A. Delory Sells 5,052 Shares of ECB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECBK) Stock

ECB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECBK – Get Free Report) Director Paul A. Delory sold 5,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $58,199.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,682.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
ECB Bancorp Trading Down 0.5 %
ECB Bancorp stock opened at $12.52 on Friday. ECB Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $13.63. The company has a market cap of $115.43 million, a P/E ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.49.
ECB Bancorp (NASDAQ:ECBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.21 million for the quarter. ECB Bancorp had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 2.53%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
ECB Bancorp Company Profile
ECB Bancorp, Inc operating as a holding company for Everett Co-operative Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including certificate of deposit accounts, IRAs, money market accounts, savings accounts, demand deposit accounts, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than ECB Bancorp
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Take-Two Interactive Software Offers 2nd Chance for Investors
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Deere & Company’s Q2 Report: Strong Revenue, Cautious Outlook
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Analysts Still Want Double-Digit Upside Out of Applied Materials
Receive News & Ratings for ECB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.