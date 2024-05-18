Paul A. Delory Sells 5,052 Shares of ECB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECBK) Stock

ECB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECBK – Get Free Report) Director Paul A. Delory sold 5,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $58,199.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,682.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ECB Bancorp Trading Down 0.5 %

ECB Bancorp stock opened at $12.52 on Friday. ECB Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $13.63. The company has a market cap of $115.43 million, a P/E ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.49.

ECB Bancorp (NASDAQ:ECBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.21 million for the quarter. ECB Bancorp had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 2.53%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Minerva Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ECB Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $4,692,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in ECB Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,345,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in ECB Bancorp by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares in the last quarter. 30.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ECB Bancorp, Inc operating as a holding company for Everett Co-operative Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including certificate of deposit accounts, IRAs, money market accounts, savings accounts, demand deposit accounts, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts.

