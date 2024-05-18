PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) to Post FY2028 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts

PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright raised their FY2028 EPS estimates for shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 15th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now forecasts that the company will earn $0.41 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.33. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for PDS Biotechnology’s current full-year earnings is ($1.55) per share.

Get PDS Biotechnology alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price (down previously from $14.00) on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of PDS Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

PDS Biotechnology Price Performance

NASDAQ PDSB opened at $3.49 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.74 and its 200 day moving average is $4.75. PDS Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $2.59 and a fifty-two week high of $10.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.33. The company has a market capitalization of $128.01 million, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.75.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 187.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 530.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 7,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the third quarter worth about $52,000. 26.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PDS Biotechnology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing a pipeline of targeted cancer immunotherapies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, and human papillomavirus associated malignancies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PDS Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDS Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.