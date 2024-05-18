PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) Announces Earnings Results

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.07, reports.
PDS Biotechnology Stock Performance
Shares of PDSB stock opened at $3.49 on Friday. PDS Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $2.59 and a 1-year high of $10.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PDS Biotechnology
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in PDS Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in PDS Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in PDS Biotechnology by 187.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in PDS Biotechnology by 530.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 7,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in PDS Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. 26.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Report on PDS Biotechnology
PDS Biotechnology Company Profile
PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing a pipeline of targeted cancer immunotherapies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, and human papillomavirus associated malignancies.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than PDS Biotechnology
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/13 – 5/17
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Take-Two Interactive Software Offers 2nd Chance for Investors
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Deere & Company’s Q2 Report: Strong Revenue, Cautious Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for PDS Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDS Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.