PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) Announces Earnings Results

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.07, reports.

PDS Biotechnology Stock Performance

Shares of PDSB stock opened at $3.49 on Friday. PDS Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $2.59 and a 1-year high of $10.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Get PDS Biotechnology alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PDS Biotechnology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in PDS Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in PDS Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in PDS Biotechnology by 187.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in PDS Biotechnology by 530.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 7,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in PDS Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. 26.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (down from $14.00) on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PDS Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

Read Our Latest Report on PDS Biotechnology

PDS Biotechnology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing a pipeline of targeted cancer immunotherapies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, and human papillomavirus associated malignancies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PDS Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDS Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.