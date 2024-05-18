PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Receives $97.75 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $97.75.

PFSI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

In related news, Director Joseph F. Mazzella sold 16,465 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total value of $1,493,869.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 116,546 shares in the company, valued at $10,574,218.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.18, for a total transaction of $1,307,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 270,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,591,256.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Joseph F. Mazzella sold 16,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total transaction of $1,493,869.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 116,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,574,218.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 114,267 shares of company stock worth $10,131,477 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 60,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,333,000 after purchasing an additional 17,245 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,370,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,237,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,657,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 490,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,654,000 after buying an additional 158,181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.87% of the company’s stock.

PFSI stock opened at $93.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.24 and a 200-day moving average of $85.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. PennyMac Financial Services has a 12 month low of $58.65 and a 12 month high of $94.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.68.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $305.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.87 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 10.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.78%.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

