Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) by 42.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,685,972 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,089,575 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of Permian Resources worth $50,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Permian Resources during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Permian Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Permian Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Permian Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 1,290.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,872 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Permian Resources Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Permian Resources stock opened at $16.39 on Friday. Permian Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $8.99 and a twelve month high of $18.28. The stock has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 4.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.91.

Permian Resources Increases Dividend

Permian Resources ( NASDAQ:PR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Permian Resources had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 13.90%. Equities research analysts forecast that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is a positive change from Permian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Permian Resources from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Permian Resources in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Permian Resources from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Permian Resources from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Permian Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.38.

Insider Transactions at Permian Resources

In other news, Director Jeffrey Tepper sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total transaction of $1,067,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 158,665 shares in the company, valued at $2,605,279.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert John Anderson sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $15,710,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 476,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,482,767.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Tepper sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total transaction of $1,067,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,605,279.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,778,256 shares of company stock valued at $514,900,654. Corporate insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Permian Resources Company Profile

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

Featured Articles

