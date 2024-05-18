Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,426 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,653 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $1,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 25,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 5,008 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Perrigo by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 9,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Perrigo by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 219,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,075,000 after acquiring an additional 41,782 shares in the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM acquired a new position in Perrigo during the 4th quarter worth $644,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in Perrigo by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,643,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,080,000 after purchasing an additional 340,266 shares during the period. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Perrigo in a research report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Perrigo from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th.

Shares of Perrigo stock opened at $29.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.01. Perrigo Company plc has a 12-month low of $25.77 and a 12-month high of $40.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, May 4th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.276 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Perrigo’s payout ratio is -1,571.43%.

In related news, EVP Robert Willis acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.87 per share, with a total value of $155,220.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,466.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Perrigo news, EVP Robert Willis purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.87 per share, for a total transaction of $155,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,105 shares in the company, valued at $649,466.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alison Ives acquired 2,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.26 per share, with a total value of $67,877.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,485.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 17,990 shares of company stock worth $475,227. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers.

