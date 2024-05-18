Peter Cook Purchases 100,000 Shares of Santana Minerals Limited (ASX:SMI) Stock

Santana Minerals Limited (ASX:SMI – Get Free Report) insider Peter Cook purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.10 ($0.73) per share, for a total transaction of A$110,000.00 ($72,847.68).
Peter Cook also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, May 10th, Peter Cook acquired 150,000 shares of Santana Minerals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.11 ($0.74) per share, for a total transaction of A$166,500.00 ($110,264.90).
- On Monday, May 6th, Peter Cook bought 350,000 shares of Santana Minerals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.14 ($0.76) per share, with a total value of A$399,350.00 ($264,470.20).
Santana Minerals Price Performance
About Santana Minerals
