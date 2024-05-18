Petros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTPI) Releases Earnings Results

Petros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTPI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($2.05) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. Petros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 102.32% and a negative net margin of 181.87%. The company had revenue of $1.39 million during the quarter.

Petros Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Petros Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $4.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.02. Petros Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $4.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.23.

About Petros Pharmaceuticals

Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on men's health therapeutics in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Prescription Medications and Medical Devices. The company engages in the commercialization and development of Stendra, an PDE-5 inhibitor prescription medication for the treatment of erectile dysfunction (ED).

