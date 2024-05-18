Petros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTPI) Releases Earnings Results

Petros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTPI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($2.05) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. Petros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 102.32% and a negative net margin of 181.87%. The company had revenue of $1.39 million during the quarter.
Petros Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Petros Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $4.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.02. Petros Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $4.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.23.
About Petros Pharmaceuticals
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Petros Pharmaceuticals
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/13 – 5/17
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Take-Two Interactive Software Offers 2nd Chance for Investors
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Deere & Company’s Q2 Report: Strong Revenue, Cautious Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Petros Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petros Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.