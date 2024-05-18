PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Sets New 1-Year High at $18.32

PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.32 and last traded at $18.32, with a volume of 196070 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PCG has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of PG&E in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their target price on PG&E from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of PG&E from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of PG&E from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.44.

Get PG&E alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PG&E

PG&E Trading Up 0.8 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 1.26.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. PG&E’s payout ratio is 3.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PG&E news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 59,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $1,007,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,515,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,889,471.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PG&E

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PCG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PG&E by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 282,332,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,731,888,000 after purchasing an additional 5,635,693 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in PG&E by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 176,029,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,839,363,000 after buying an additional 4,044,631 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in PG&E by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 126,126,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,113,882,000 after buying an additional 2,176,931 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in PG&E by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 121,159,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,030,641,000 after acquiring an additional 5,066,183 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 84,516,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,523,828,000 after acquiring an additional 993,923 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.