Phoenix Copper (LON:PXC) Trading 17.9% Higher

Phoenix Copper Limited (LON:PXC – Get Free Report) shares were up 17.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 27 ($0.34) and last traded at GBX 22.69 ($0.28). Approximately 6,365,174 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 464% from the average daily volume of 1,129,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 19.25 ($0.24).

Phoenix Copper Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £29.81 million, a P/E ratio of -2,000.00 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 13.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 17.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 13.42 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Phoenix Copper Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Phoenix Copper Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and mining activities for precious and base metals primarily in North America. The company explores for copper, zinc, gold, lead, tungsten, cobalt, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the 80% owned Empire Mine property located in Mackay, Idaho, USA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.