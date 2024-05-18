Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Free Report) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,769,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 379,593 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 7.62% of Photronics worth $149,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Photronics during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Photronics by 571.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Photronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Photronics during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Photronics during the third quarter worth $63,000. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PLAB stock opened at $28.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.41. Photronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.71 and a 52 week high of $34.16.

Photronics ( NASDAQ:PLAB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $216.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.00 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 15.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Photronics, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Photronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. It offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, and FDP substrates.

