Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) & Grindr (NYSE:GRND) Head-To-Head Contrast

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) and Grindr (NYSE:GRND) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Pinterest and Grindr, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pinterest 0 8 19 0 2.70 Grindr 0 0 3 0 3.00

Pinterest currently has a consensus price target of $41.26, suggesting a potential downside of 3.58%. Grindr has a consensus price target of $13.33, suggesting a potential upside of 40.80%. Given Grindr’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Grindr is more favorable than Pinterest.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Volatility & Risk

88.8% of Pinterest shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.2% of Grindr shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.1% of Pinterest shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 78.2% of Grindr shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Pinterest has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grindr has a beta of 0.3, indicating that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Pinterest and Grindr’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pinterest 4.64% 5.93% 5.05% Grindr -11.56% 3,761.31% 9.81%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pinterest and Grindr’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pinterest $3.06 billion 9.57 -$35.61 million $0.21 203.80 Grindr $259.69 million 6.38 -$55.77 million ($0.18) -52.61

Pinterest has higher revenue and earnings than Grindr. Grindr is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pinterest, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Pinterest beats Grindr on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc. operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc. and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc. in April 2012. Pinterest, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Grindr

Grindr Inc. operates social network and dating application for the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) communities worldwide. Its platform enables LGBTQ people to find and engage with each other, share content and experiences, and express themselves. The company offers ad-supported service and a premium subscription version. Grindr Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in West Hollywood, California.

