Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.34 EPS

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.34, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $1.68 million for the quarter. Plus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 897.26% and a negative net margin of 193.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.10) EPS.

Plus Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PSTV opened at $2.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.89. Plus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.97 and a fifty-two week high of $4.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Marc H. Hedrick bought 12,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.04 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,425 shares in the company, valued at $25,347. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders bought a total of 26,961 shares of company stock worth $55,000 in the last 90 days. 2.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Plus Therapeutics Company Profile

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer. Its lead radiotherapeutic drug candidate is rhenium (186Re) obisbemeda, a patented radiotherapy that targets central nervous system cancers and other cancers, including recurrent glioblastoma, leptomeningeal metastases, and pediatric brain cancers.

