Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Trading Down 5.1% on Analyst Downgrade

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report) dropped 5.1% during trading on Thursday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $2.50 to $1.70. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Polestar Automotive Holding UK traded as low as $1.28 and last traded at $1.30. Approximately 1,208,882 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 3,241,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.37.

PSNY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective (down from $3.00) on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $1.15 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.48.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Principal Street Partners LLC acquired a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the third quarter worth $45,000. 1.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.83.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

