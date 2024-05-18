Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Trading Down 5.1% on Analyst Downgrade

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report) dropped 5.1% during trading on Thursday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $2.50 to $1.70. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Polestar Automotive Holding UK traded as low as $1.28 and last traded at $1.30. Approximately 1,208,882 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 3,241,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.37.
PSNY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective (down from $3.00) on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $1.15 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.48.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.83.
Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.
