PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $19.46

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PREKF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.46 and traded as low as $18.84. PrairieSky Royalty shares last traded at $18.90, with a volume of 12,340 shares traded.
PrairieSky Royalty Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.16.
About PrairieSky Royalty
PrairieSky Royalty Ltd., a pure-play royalty company, holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.7 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights, 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests, and other acreage. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Calgary, Canada.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than PrairieSky Royalty
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Take-Two Interactive Software Offers 2nd Chance for Investors
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Deere & Company’s Q2 Report: Strong Revenue, Cautious Outlook
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Analysts Still Want Double-Digit Upside Out of Applied Materials
Receive News & Ratings for PrairieSky Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrairieSky Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.