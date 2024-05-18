Premier Foods plc (PFD) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.73 on July 26th

Premier Foods plc (LON:PFD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.73 ($0.02) per share on Friday, July 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This is an increase from Premier Foods’s previous dividend of $1.44. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of PFD opened at GBX 176.20 ($2.21) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.73. The stock has a market cap of £1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 1,601.82, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.01. Premier Foods has a 12-month low of GBX 111.50 ($1.40) and a 12-month high of GBX 176.60 ($2.22). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 154.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 141.79.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PFD shares. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Premier Foods in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.64) price objective on shares of Premier Foods in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

In related news, insider Duncan Leggett sold 25,353 shares of Premier Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 154 ($1.93), for a total transaction of £39,043.62 ($49,037.45). In related news, insider Duncan Leggett sold 25,353 shares of Premier Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 154 ($1.93), for a total transaction of £39,043.62 ($49,037.45). Also, insider Colin R. Day acquired 50,000 shares of Premier Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 154 ($1.93) per share, with a total value of £77,000 ($96,709.37). Corporate insiders own 25.19% of the company’s stock.

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, and international segments. It offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, Paxo, and Saxa brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, Spice Tailor and Homepride brands; quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands; ambient desserts under the Ambrosia, Bird's, and Angel Delight brands; and ambient cakes under the Mr Kipling and Cadbury brands.

