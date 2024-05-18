Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Rating Reiterated by DA Davidson

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by investment analysts at DA Davidson in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $65.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.54% from the stock’s current price. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.41 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.80 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PBH. StockNews.com raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

PBH stock opened at $64.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.53. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 52 week low of $55.96 and a 52 week high of $75.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.87 and a 200 day moving average of $65.19.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.12). Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 18.60%. The company had revenue of $277.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBH. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 5,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the first quarter worth $213,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 20.5% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 80,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,874,000 after buying an additional 13,760 shares during the period. BOKF NA purchased a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 75.8% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 9,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 3,965 shares during the period. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

