Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires New Stake in World Kinect Co. (NYSE:WKC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of World Kinect Co. (NYSE:WKC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,578,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,957,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in World Kinect during the 3rd quarter valued at about $157,793,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of World Kinect during the 4th quarter worth approximately $777,000. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of World Kinect in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,843,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of World Kinect in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,139,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in World Kinect during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WKC opened at $25.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. World Kinect Co. has a 52 week low of $17.69 and a 52 week high of $26.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.20.

World Kinect ( NYSE:WKC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $10.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.29 billion. World Kinect had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 6.39%. Equities analysts expect that World Kinect Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from World Kinect’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. World Kinect’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.12%.

In other World Kinect news, Director Ken Bakshi sold 10,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $263,229.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,988.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other World Kinect news, Director Ken Bakshi sold 10,936 shares of World Kinect stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $263,229.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,988.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total transaction of $487,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 75,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,888.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WKC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on World Kinect from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of World Kinect from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of World Kinect in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.75.

World Kinect Corporation operates as an energy management company in the United States, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. This segment also offers fuel management, price risk management, ground handling, dispatch services, and trip planning services, such as flight planning and scheduling, weather reports and overflight permits; payment and processing services; and operates a web-based marketplace platform.

