Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 460,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,564 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.48% of Intra-Cellular Therapies worth $32,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,539,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $444,834,000 after acquiring an additional 43,689 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,063,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,503,000 after purchasing an additional 86,388 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,815,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,593,000 after purchasing an additional 114,370 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,090,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 993,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,177,000 after buying an additional 18,899 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ITCI. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.17.

NASDAQ:ITCI opened at $65.00 on Friday. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.50 and a fifty-two week high of $84.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.59.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $144.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.41 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a negative return on equity of 18.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 6,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total transaction of $429,312.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,275.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, EVP Michael Halstead sold 7,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.97, for a total transaction of $484,549.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,306,403.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 6,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total value of $429,312.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,275.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 168,487 shares of company stock valued at $11,364,950. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

