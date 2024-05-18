Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 601,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 43,009 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $36,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,185,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 415,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,397,000 after acquiring an additional 17,838 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 79.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 895,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,757,000 after purchasing an additional 397,606 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 5,613.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 172,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,545,000 after acquiring an additional 169,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PATRIZIA Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,158,000. 73.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

NYSE PEG opened at $74.54 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $53.71 and a twelve month high of $75.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $37.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.56.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 17.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently 66.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Public Service Enterprise Group

In related news, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 4,800 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total value of $308,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,122 shares in the company, valued at $1,997,409.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total transaction of $308,064.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,997,409.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total transaction of $91,192.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,347 shares in the company, valued at $10,111,270.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,322 shares of company stock valued at $607,376 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEG has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.15.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

