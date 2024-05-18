Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 25.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 420,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146,070 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $34,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 740.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 344.8% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VCIT opened at $79.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.42. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $73.78 and a 52-week high of $81.65.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a $0.2919 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

